The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has allowed the detention of former Foreign Affairs Minister Kostiantyn Hryshchenko, who is suspected of high treason and put on the international wanted list.

This is stated in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court granted the request of the Investigative Department for the Investigation of Crimes Committed in Connection with the Mass Protests in 2013-2014, the State Bureau of Investigation Ihor Yerokhin for permission to detain Hryshchenko for the purpose of bringing him to the courtroom to participate in the consideration of the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention.

On July 25, Hryshchenko was put on the All-Ukrainian and International Wanted List.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, ex-foreign minister Hryshchenko, suspected of igh treason, fled to the United States, and another suspect, former Minister of Justice Oleksandr Lavrynovych, fled to Cyprus.

The State Bureau of Investigation informed Lavrynovych and Hryshchenko about the suspicion of high treason for the preparation of the Kharkiv Agreements.