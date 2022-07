NACB And SSU Detain Head Of Personal Security Of MP Derkach

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained the head of the personal security service of the member of the Verkhovna Rada, Andrii Derkach, who is an agent of the FSB of Russia, is suspected of high treason and has fled Ukraine.

This was reported to Ukrainian News by a source in the law enforcement agencies.

Derkach's personal bodyguard was detained on suspicion of illegal storage of ammunition.

Several hand grenades were seized from him, as well as cartridges for rifled firearms, which were stored without the permission provided by law.

According to the results of a series of searches, law enforcement officers discovered and seized materials that testify to Derkach's long-term subversive activities against Ukraine, his constant ties with representatives of the aggressor state and collaborators.

UAH 200,000, EUR 49,000, and USD 11,500 in cash were also seized.

During searches in the case of Derkach's alleged high treason, in addition to illegal ammunition, NACB detectives also found other interesting things - books with a pro-Russian content.

For example, the 2020 book of one of the publishing houses of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova opened criminal proceedings against MP Andrii Derkach (independent), who was recruited by Russian special services in 2016.