NACB Searching Office And Home Of Vyshneve Town Mayor Dikov

Politics

NACP Asks NACB To Investigate MP Dzenzerskyi's Failure To Declare UAH 4.8 Billion In Debts

Politics

SACPO, NACB To Complete Investigation Against Avakov's Son And Former Deputy Minister Chebotar Before March 3

Politics

SACPO, NACB To Request Court To Arrest Odesa City Mayor Trukhanov And Set Bail

Politics

UAH 253 Million Of UAH 153 Billion Budget Losses Recovered Into State Budget By NACB

Economy

SACPO, NACB To Complete Investigation Into Avakov's Son, Ex-Deputy Minister Chebotar Before March

Politics

NACB Investigating MP Rizanenko For Possible Running Off-Shore Company

Politics

Court Provides NACB With Access To Information About Mobile Phone Talks Of MP Mosiichuk's Wife

Politics

SACPO, NACB Suspect State Audit Service Chairperson Havrylova Of Illegal Enrichment By UAH 10 Million

Politics

SACPO, NACB To Request Germany To Extradite MP Onyschenko

Politics

Oschadbank Turns Up To NACB Part Of Documents Under Investigation Into Special Confiscation Of USD 1.5 Billion Of Funds Of Yanukovych, His Associates

Economy

NACB, SACPO Drop Charges Against MP Dovhyi

Politics

NACP Reveals Violations In 2015-2016 E-Declarations Of NACB First Deputy Director Uglava

Politics

NACB Serves Judge Of Higher Administrative Court Holiashkin With Charge Papers

Politics

Canada's Ambassador Waschuk: Bill Authorizing Rada To Dismiss NACB Directors Less Audit Will Undermine International Economic Support To Ukraine

Politics

NACB Considering Rada's Bill On Firing NACB Directors Without Audit As Threat To Independent Anticorruption Bodies

Politics

PGO Writes Notice Of Suspicion On Acting Head Of Property Fund Trubarov

Politics

PGO Begins To Transfer Cases To NACB

Politics

Sytnyk Admits His Resignation

Politics

NACB Buys 25 Pistols For UAH 1 Million