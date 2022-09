Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association faction/first deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on energy Oleksii Kucherenko, commenting on the annual financial report of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company for 2021, reported that former chair of the board Andrii Kobolev received UAH 347.4 million from the company as compensation.

The MP has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Data from the annual report of Naftogaz for 2021. I remind you that in March 2020, the government concluded a 4-year contract with Kobolev. In May 2021, the contract was terminated due to the loss of Naftogaz. The amount of compensation to Kobolev made UAH 347.4 million. In a separate line, there are cosmic compensations for outstanding services to Mr. Pereloma, Waterlander and other members of the board. I ask a simple question - what punishment should government officials and the Prime Minister personally bear for an incorrect management decision at a cost of more than UAH 500 million?" Kucherenko wrote.

In August, Kucherenko said that due to the mistakes of Kobolev and the current chairman of the board of Naftogaz, Yurii Vitrenko, the budget of Ukraine should spend an astronomical amount of USD 4-6 billion on the purchase of natural gas for the heating season.

The People's Deputy also noted that those responsible for the failure of the 20/20 gas production increase program still remain in management positions at Naftogaz.

As earlier reported, on April 28, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the chairman of the board of Naftogaz, Andrii Kobolev, appointing to this position the former acting minister of energy Yurii Vitrenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2022, after searches by the SBI, Kobolev decided to go abroad. The searches of Kobolev were connected with the investigation into the case of illegal alienation of natural gas worth UAH 2.2 billion in 2020.

In 2020, Kobolev received UAH 347 million in salary and remuneration from Naftogaz.