subscribe to newsletter
26.6 27
28.65 29.25
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • EBRD Expecting Ukraine’s GDP To Go Down By 4.5% In 2020
13 May 2020, Wednesday, 12:12 3
Economy 2020-05-13T12:13:31+03:00
Ukrainian news
EBRD Expecting Ukraine’s GDP To Go Down By 4.5% In 2020

EBRD Expecting Ukraine’s GDP To Go Down By 4.5% In 2020

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, EBRD, GDP, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is expecting the gross domestic product of Ukraine to fall by 4.5% in 2020.

The EBRD has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the EBRD's report on regional economic prospects, the cost of refinancing of the debt is high on the international financial markets for Ukraine.

The combination of a constraining of the foreign and domestic demand over the public health measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, impacted on the sectors of production and services.

The bank explains that the macro-financial fundamentals remain respectively strong and able to cushion external shocks at the record high foreign reserves and the lowest discount rate during six years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine worsened the GDP outlook from the growth of 3.5% to the fall of 5% in 2020.

The Fitch international rating agency expects the GDP of Ukraine to go down by 6.5% in 2020.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has worsened the Ukraine’s GDP from a growth of 3% to a fall of 7.7% in 2020.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine EBRD GDP Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus Incidence Rates Allow Planning For Quarantine Relaxation Steps – Zelenskyy
Klitschko Forecasts Increased Restrictions In Case Of Worsening Incidence Of Coronavirus During Week
News
Monetary Base Up 6.3% To UAH 512.012 Billion In April 12:17
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Grows After 2-Day Fall, Up 7.2% To 402 On May 12, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 17.6% To 14 – Health Ministry 12:14
EBRD Expecting Ukraine’s GDP To Go Down By 4.5% In 2020 12:12
European Council President Michel’s May 12-13 Visit To Ukraine Postponed Due To Coronavirus 18:20
27 Markets Reopen In Kyiv – Klitschko 18:11
more news
Breakdown of trust in the police: members of the Verkhovna Rada committee on law enforcement criticized the inaction of the National Police leadership in the Shevtsov case 10:59
Cabinet To Prolong Quarantine After May 22 – Shmyhal 12:32
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2 Days In Row, Down 9.9% To 375 On May 11, New Lethal Cases Stable At 17 – Health Ministry 12:29
Coronavirus Incidence Rates Allow Planning For Quarantine Relaxation Steps – Zelenskyy 18:03
600 Ukrainians Arrive By Special Flights From Azerbaijan, UK, Italy, Israel - Border Guard Service 18:08
more news
27 Markets Reopen In Kyiv – Klitschko 18:11
European Council President Michel’s May 12-13 Visit To Ukraine Postponed Due To Coronavirus 18:20
Number Of PCR-Tests Made On May 11 Up 10.1% To 5,700 – Health Ministry 12:24
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2 Days In Row, Down 9.9% To 375 On May 11, New Lethal Cases Stable At 17 – Health Ministry 12:29
Cabinet To Prolong Quarantine After May 22 – Shmyhal 12:32
more news
27 Markets Reopen In Kyiv – Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok