subscribe to newsletter
26.6 27
28.65 29.25
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Monetary Base Up 6.3% To UAH 512.012 Billion In April
13 May 2020, Wednesday, 12:17 2
Economy 2020-05-13T12:18:10+03:00
Ukrainian news
Monetary Base Up 6.3% To UAH 512.012 Billion In April

Monetary Base Up 6.3% To UAH 512.012 Billion In April

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, NBU, bank, reserves, money, monetary base

In April 2019, the monetary base that includes cash circulating beyond banks, as well as reserves of the banks and other money, rose by 6.3% to UAH 512.012 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the year to date, the monetary base has risen by 7.2% from UAH 477.491 billion.

The monetary base in April 2020, rose by 1.9% to UAH 1,545.689 billion , and since the start of the year it has risen by 7.5% from UAH 1,438.311 billion.

The amount of cash in circulation in April, according to the latest data from the NBU, rose by 7.3% to UAH 417.727 billion, and since the start of the year, the amount of cash has risen by 8.7% from UAH 384.366 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the monetary base rose by 9.6% from UAH 435.798 billion year over year to UAH 477.491 billion.

In 2018, the monetary base rose by 9.2% from UAH 399.1 billion year over year.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine NBU bank reserves money monetary base

Coronavirus Incidence Rates Allow Planning For Quarantine Relaxation Steps – Zelenskyy
Klitschko Forecasts Increased Restrictions In Case Of Worsening Incidence Of Coronavirus During Week
News
Klitschko Asking Cabinet To Resume Work Of Kyiv Subway From May 25 12:44
Kyiv To Resume Public Transport Operation After May 22 12:40
Monetary Base Up 6.3% To UAH 512.012 Billion In April 12:17
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Grows After 2-Day Fall, Up 7.2% To 402 On May 12, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 17.6% To 14 – Health Ministry 12:14
EBRD Expecting Ukraine’s GDP To Go Down By 4.5% In 2020 12:12
more news
Breakdown of trust in the police: members of the Verkhovna Rada committee on law enforcement criticized the inaction of the National Police leadership in the Shevtsov case 10:59
Cabinet To Prolong Quarantine After May 22 – Shmyhal 12:32
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2 Days In Row, Down 9.9% To 375 On May 11, New Lethal Cases Stable At 17 – Health Ministry 12:29
Coronavirus Incidence Rates Allow Planning For Quarantine Relaxation Steps – Zelenskyy 18:03
600 Ukrainians Arrive By Special Flights From Azerbaijan, UK, Italy, Israel - Border Guard Service 18:08
more news
Number Of PCR-Tests Made On May 11 Up 10.1% To 5,700 – Health Ministry 12:24
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2 Days In Row, Down 9.9% To 375 On May 11, New Lethal Cases Stable At 17 – Health Ministry 12:29
Cabinet To Prolong Quarantine After May 22 – Shmyhal 12:32
45 Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces 12:37
Ukrtelecom Will Begin Receiving Subscribers At Service Centers In Small Towns From May 12 12:41
more news
27 Markets Reopen In Kyiv – Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok