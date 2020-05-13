Monetary Base Up 6.3% To UAH 512.012 Billion In April

In April 2019, the monetary base that includes cash circulating beyond banks, as well as reserves of the banks and other money, rose by 6.3% to UAH 512.012 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the year to date, the monetary base has risen by 7.2% from UAH 477.491 billion.

The monetary base in April 2020, rose by 1.9% to UAH 1,545.689 billion , and since the start of the year it has risen by 7.5% from UAH 1,438.311 billion.

The amount of cash in circulation in April, according to the latest data from the NBU, rose by 7.3% to UAH 417.727 billion, and since the start of the year, the amount of cash has risen by 8.7% from UAH 384.366 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the monetary base rose by 9.6% from UAH 435.798 billion year over year to UAH 477.491 billion.

In 2018, the monetary base rose by 9.2% from UAH 399.1 billion year over year.