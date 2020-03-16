subscribe to newsletter
  EBRD Decides To Allocate EUR 1 Billion To Fight Consequences Of Coronavirus
16 March 2020, Monday, 13:25 99
Economy 2020-03-16T23:30:07+02:00
Ukrainian news
EBRD Decides To Allocate EUR 1 Billion To Fight Consequences Of Coronavirus

Даша Зубкова
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has publish a plan for EUR 1 billion to help the companies in all regions to overcome the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This is the primary response to the crisis and the bank is ready to do more if needed.

The bank will strive for provision of short-term floating funds for the period of up to two years for corporation and energy producers; as well as for the restructuring of the balance and support to short-term liquidity for municipal, energy and infrastructure clients.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, S&P Global Ratings notes that the coronavirus pandemic is an important risk both directly to the economy of Ukraine and taking into consideration the demand and the level of prices of the key raw materials exported by Ukraine.

