  • Cabinet Adds Coronavirus To List Of Occupational Diseases
13 May 2020, Wednesday, 17:49 15
Politics 2020-05-14T08:00:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Adds Coronavirus To List Of Occupational Diseases

Даша Зубкова
Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, Coronavirus, COVID-19, occupational disease

The Cabinet of Ministers has added the COVID-19 coronavirus infection to the list of occupational diseases.

The relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the decision, coronavirus will be considered an occupational disease for health workers and other workers involved in treating the consequences of coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 7, the parliament adopted a draft law on insurance of health workers involved in the fight against coronavirus infection against death from coronavirus infection and an insurance payment equal to 750 subsistence minimums for able-bodied people as of January 1.

Cabinet Increases Maximum Number Of People Simultaneously Staying At 1 Table On Restaurant Summer Areas From 2 To 4
