World Bank Retains Outlook Of GDP Growth At 3.5% In 2018, 4% In 2019-2020 For Ukraine

NBU: Ukraine's GDP Grows 2% In Q3

IMF Representative: Ukraine Loses 2% Of GDP Because Of Corruption

Moody's: Ukraine's GDP Per Capita To Remain Lowest In CIS In 2017-2018

U.S. Ambassador: Nord Stream-2 May Cost Ukraine Loss Of 3% Of GDP

Cabinet Wants Rada To Endorse GDP Growth Forecast For 2018 Of 3%, Inflation Of 7%

Former Prime Minister Of Lithuania Kubilius: Annual Investment Of USD 5 Billion In Real Sector Foreseen By 'Marshal Plan For Ukraine' Will Provide 6-8% Of GDP Growth

Poroshenko: Ukrainian GDP To Grow By 1.8% In 2017, Economic Growth To Accelerate To 4% In 2020

Economy Ministry Expects GDP To Grow By 1.8-2% In 2017

NBU Estimates GDP Growth At 1.5% Q2

Ministry Of Finance Expecting GDP To Reach Over 11%, Inflation To Slide To Less Than 5% In 3 Years

Ministry Of Finance To Lower State Debt To 55% Of GDP Before 2020, State Budget Deficit To 2% Of GDP

Cabinet Worsens 2017 GDP Growth Outlook From 3% To 1.8%, Inflation From 8.1% To 11.28%

EBRD Affirms Ukraine's 2017 GDP Growth Forecast Of 2%

World Bank Retains GDP Growth Outlook For 2017 At 2%

GDP Up 2.3% In 2016

NBU Worsens GDP Growth Outlook For 2017 From 2.8% To 1.9% Due To Donbas Blockade

NBU: Donbas Railway Blockade To Lower GDP Growth 1.3 Percentage Points To 1.5% In 2017

Experts Worsen Forecast GDP Growth 0.5 p.p. To 2.4% In 2017 In Consensus Projections Organized By Economy Ministry

GDP Up 4.7% In Q4