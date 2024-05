Share:













Copied



The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 7.168 billion for the reconstruction of the power system.

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For these funds, equipment will be purchased to restore the high-voltage network, as well as to better synchronize the power system of Ukraine and the EU. We are grateful to the World Bank group, which provided grants for the implementation of this project," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Also, according to him, the government allocated an additional UAH 189.5 million in order to continue the restoration of apartment buildings in the Kyiv Region.

"Last year, the government allocated UAH 639 million for these needs. Now it is important to quickly and efficiently complete all projects so that people can return to their homes," Shmyhal said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrenergo national energy company received a grant from the German government for EUR 45 million to restore and protect energy infrastructure.