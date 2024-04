There will be no total blackout in Ukraine - Energy Ministry

Share:













Copied



Despite russia's attacks on energy facilities, there will be no total blackout in Ukraine.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko announced this on the air of the United News telethon.

"Unfortunately, there is no doubt that they (russian strikes - ed.) will continue. Of course, the left-bank part of Ukraine is more vulnerable for a number of reasons. Nevertheless, the power system is holistic. There will be no total blackout in the country," Halushchenko assured.

At the same time, according to him, Ukrainians need to prepare for various scenarios.

"Of course, it is better to be ready to develop any scenarios. But we and energy staff generally do everything to ensure that these scenarios never materialize. And as the experience of the last calendar year shows, we followed our words," said the head of the Ministry of Energy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, electricity consumption in the Kharkiv Region and Dnipropetrovsk Region is limited on Monday.

There is a deficit of electricity in the power system on Monday, Ukrenergo reported.