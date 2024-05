Ukrenergo will again limit energy supply to industry from 6 PM to 7 AM next day

From 6:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, to 7:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, capacity restriction schedules for industrial customers will be in effect.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On May 9, the Ukrenergo dispatch center, due to the absence or insufficient volume of electricity imports at night, was forced to extend the validity of the capacity limitation schedules for industry from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on May 10. Today, the capacity limitation schedules for industrial consumers are also will operate from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. the next day," the message reads.

It is noted that emergency power outages may be used when consumption increases.

