Cabinet Proposes Quarterly Increase Of Gas Prices For Households By 2-3% From April To IMF

Cabinet Endorses Project Of Construction Of Fast Railway Line Toward Boryspil Airport

Cabinet Approves Transfer Of Ukrainian GTS Assets From Ukrtransgaz To Energy Ministry

Ukrzaliznytsia's 2018 Financial Plan Envisioning 12%-Higher Passenger Fares From April

Cabinet Establishes Representative Office Of Foreign Affairs Ministry In Uzhhorod

Cabinet Sacks Nasirov

Cabinet Cancels Reformation Of State Fiscal Service And State Customs Service

Social Policy Ministry Proposes Cabinet To Allocate UAH 100,000 To Each Of 73 Released From Captivity

Cabinet Dismisses Deputy Internal Affairs Minister For European Integration Deyeva

Cabinet Approves Method For Calculation Of Cost Of Medical Services

Cabinet Introduces Biometric Verification Of Ukrainians, Foreigners Starting 2018

Cabinet Names Director Of Regional Policy Department Plis As Acting Deputy State Secretary Of Cabinet

Cabinet Prolongs Ban On Importation Of Approved List Of Russian Goods To Ukraine Until 2019

Cabinet Prolongs Duties For Importation Of Goods From Russia Until 2019

Cabinet Allows National Guard To Use Water Cannons And Bans Using Of Tear Gas In Crowds

Cabinet Prolongs Poroshenko-Controlled Kuznya On Ribalsky Plant's License For Exportation Of Military Goods Until 2021

Cabinet Buys 10 Skoda Superb Cars, 5 Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid Cars And 4 Volkswagen T6 Minivans For UAH 23 Million

Cabinet Approves Payment Of January 2018 Pensions By Pension Fund In December

Cabinet Invites Tender For Overhaul Of Retaining Wall Of Government Building For UAH 3.9 Million

Cabinet's Resolution Limiting Maximum Driving Speed To 50 Kilometers/Hour In Populated Areas To Take Affect From January 2018