Ukraine's energy facilities will have three levels of protection in the form of engineering fortifications in case of russian attacks by missiles and drones. The head of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi announced this in an interview with Radio Liberty.

"The first level is really simple protection against an explosive wave, from debris. These are mainly sand-filled or big-bags, or gabions, or some other structures that are simple, which protect precisely against indirect hit by either a rocket or a Shahed," he said.

According to him, the second level is the protection against the direct hit of the Shaheds.

"And the third level of the most complex and largest structures is comprehensive protection against Shaheds and missiles," Kudrytskyi said.

According to the head of Ukrenergo, the first level of protection in the form of sandbags is the basic one left over from last winter, and in relation to the second and third levels of protection, according to Kudrytskyi, "these works are now being actively carried out." Asked when the erection of these designs could be completed, he suggested it could be in November, "we should do it before the cold weather."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 1.5 GW of the planned 1.7 GW of additional capacities were added to the power system in preparation for the heating season.