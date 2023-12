Due to cold snap in Ukraine's power grid, Shmyhal calls on Ukrainians to reduce electricity consumption from

Due to the low temperature, there is a shortage in the power system of Ukraine. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal calls on Ukrainians to reduce electricity consumption from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Lower temperature, emergency repairs, limited operation of solar power plants due to cloudy weather. All this has led to the fact that our power system is now experiencing a power shortage. Ukrenergo is forced to attract emergency assistance from Europe. This is an emergency measure, and not always guaranteed. Therefore, the Government and energy staff are now calling on everyone to reduce their electricity consumption. Especially from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.," he wrote.

The Prime Minister urges citizens not to turn on powerful electrical appliances at the same time, transfer washing to night hours, turn off the lights in premises that are not used.

Shmyhal also called on shopping centers, shops, restaurants to reduce the intensity of lighting signs and storefronts, enterprises to revise the production process in terms of energy efficiency.

"All this will avoid the introduction of outage schedules. Responsible electricity consumption of each of us is light for all," he stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, December 7, in the morning, the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company said that the cold snap caused the increase in the electricity consumption, this led to a shortage in the energy system of Ukraine.