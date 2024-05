Share:













The Ukrenergo national energy company received a grant from the German government for EUR 45 million to restore and protect the energy infrastructure.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"These funds will be directed to the construction of a new high-voltage line, which will increase the stability of our connection with the European energy system. This is an important step in the further development of the interconnections of the energy system of Ukraine with the energy system of continental Europe. Also, part of the funds will be directed to the purchase of high-voltage equipment and the restoration of "objects in the central region after the terrorist russian attacks," said the chairman of the board of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

According to the report, in total, with the support of the Credit Institute for Reconstruction (KfW, Germany), during the period of the armed aggression of the russian federation, the Ukrenergo company attracted more than EUR 177 million of loan and grant funds for the restoration and development of the electricity transmission network.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrenergo previously received a EUR 76 million grant from KfW to strengthen the protection of energy facilities and increase the reliability of power supply for consumers.