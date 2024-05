Share:













Germany, together with the USA, will transfer additional HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a conversation with journalists.

"Together with the Americans, we will deliver three HIMARS large-mass launchers to Ukraine," he said.

They are now on the balance sheet of other Western armed forces, added the head of the German Ministry of Defense.

"We also strongly confirmed once again how important NATO is, but also especially our European partners, when it comes to how we support Ukraine, what significance and what danger putin's attack on Ukraine hides for the security of Europe and the world," Pistorius emphasized.

It will be recalled that the Pentagon signed an almost half a billion dollar contract for the production of HIMARS.

In addition, the Czech Republic manufactures inflatable HIMARS, which are hunted by the russian military.