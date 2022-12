Pentagon signs almost half-billion-dollar contract for production of HIMARS

The Pentagon signed a contract with Lockheed Martin for almost USD 431 million to manufacture HIMARS anti-aircraft missiles for the needs of the U.S. Army and its allies.

This follows from a statement posted on Pentagon’s website.

"Lockheed Martin Corp. of Grand Prairie, Texas has been awarded a USD 430,930,711 contract to manufacture high-mobility artillery missile systems (HIMARS - ed.) and provide support services to support the Army (U.S. - ed.) and foreign partners, which sells military equipment," the message says.

As earlier reported, on Monday, November 7, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that NASAMS air defense systems had arrived in Ukraine. The Ukrainian military also received Spanish Aspide air defense systems.

At the beginning of the month, the U.S. Ministry of Defense announced that Ukraine will receive eight NASAMS systems, which will make it possible to significantly strengthen the country's air defense.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon and the American company Raytheon Technologies signed a USD 1.2 billion contract to purchase the NASAMS air defense system for Ukraine.