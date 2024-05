Share:













Copied



The former president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, called on the German authorities to stop funding Ukrainian men of mobilization age who are in the country, and to direct the saved money to support the Ukrainian army.

He stated this in an interview with DW.

According to Poroshenko, "those who have the opportunity to come back should come back."

"I strongly recommend [Germany - ed.] regarding these persons - men who are here and who refuse to return to Ukraine - please stop funding this, and immediately start providing this money to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Petro Poroshenko urged.

As previously reported, Ukrainian refugees have a protected status in all countries of the European Union due to the fact that they were forced to leave their homeland to escape russian aggression. Therefore, Germany will not deprive them of such status due to the fact that they are liable for military service, said the official representative of the Ministry of the Internal Affairs of Germany, Maximilian Kahl.

Also, the Minister of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said that Ukraine will not forcibly return men of conscription age from abroad.