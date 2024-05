Share:













Representatives of the Pentagon, in cooperation with Elon Musk's SpaceX company, prevented the unauthorized use of Starlink Internet terminals by the russian occupiers during the war with Ukraine.

This was stated by US Assistant Secretary for Space Policy John Plumb, Bloomberg reports.

"The United States actively cooperated with the government of Ukraine and the SpaceX company in order to counter russia's illegal use of Starlink terminals," he said.

Plumb explained: "So far we've been successful in countering russian use, but I'm sure russia will continue to try to find ways to use Starlink and other commercial communications systems. It will continue to be a problem, I think we've already dealt with it and found good decisions both with Starlink and with Ukraine."

At the same time, he refused to specify exactly what tactics, methods or procedures are used to stop russia's use of terminals that connect to SpaceX satellites. Ukrainian government officials did not provide comments.

Bloomberg notes that Starlink terminals continue to be advertised for sale in russia on platforms such as e-commerce site Ozon. The sellers claim that they work on a subscription issued in the name of residents of European countries where this technology has a license, and that the connection works not in the depths of russia, but near the border regions, for example, in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The publication reports that this week, however, users complained of unprecedented connection problems. On the Telegram messaging app, one of the sellers recommended switching to a more expensive global plan. Bloomberg was unable to independently verify whether these workarounds restore connectivity for the illegal use of Starlink in russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, analysts of the Molfar OSINT agency, together with experts of the Cyber War Research Institute, found out the details of the use of Starlink satellite terminals by the russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

We will remind, on February 11, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed that the russians are using Starlink satellite communication systems at the front.

Elon Musk denied selling Starlink to the russians.