The russian occupiers have intensified their shelling of the northern districts of the Kharkiv Region, first of all they are attacking the city of Vovchansk. At the same time, enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups are trying to break through the border, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding their positions.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in his Telegram channel.

"The occupiers have intensified their shelling in the northern direction. First of all, the enemy is attacking the city of Vovchansk. Shelling with guided aerial bombs, MLRS and artillery continued throughout the night. There were unsuccessful attempts by the sabotage and reconnaissance group to break through the border," he said.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are confidently holding their positions: not a single meter has been lost.

"The enemy group does not pose a threat to Kharkiv, its forces are sufficient only for provocations in the northern direction," Syniehubov said.

He emphasized that all authorities are working, are on the ground and fulfill their duties.

"We call on the civilian population of the border towns to stay in shelters, because it makes no difference to the enemy whether to attack military infrastructure or unarmed civilians," Syniehubov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 10, the russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv and Derhachi, Kharkiv Region. In Derhachi, an enemy’s guided aerial bomb hit near an infrastructure object, and in Kharkiv, private houses were damaged and two people were injured.

On May 9, the russian occupiers hit a non-working gas station in the city of Derhachi, Kharkiv Region, with a drone. Gas station equipment and a civilian car were damaged.

On May 8, the occupiers shelled the residential quarters of Kharkiv, also targeting the school stadium. The attack injured 7 people, 4 of whom were children.