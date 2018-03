Naftogaz: Government Of Germany To Make Final Decision On Construction Of Nord Stream-2 In March

Economy

Poroshenko Will Meet With UN Secretary-General Guterres, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg At MSC On February 16-17

Politics

Germany Suspecting European Carmakers Of Shady Dealings With Automobiles For Ukraine

Politics

Prosecutor's Office Launches Investigation Into German MPs' Crimean Visit

Politics

Nord Stream-2 AG Receives Construction And Operation Permit For Planned Pipeline In German Territorial Waters

World

SACPO, NACB To Request Germany To Extradite MP Onyschenko

Politics

Law Enforcers Of Ukraine, Germany Hold Group Of Criminals Suspected Of Stealing Luxury Cars In Europe

Events

Anticorruption Bodies Ban MP Rozenblat From Leaving For Germany

Politics

Merkel's CDU/CSU Wins German Parliamentary Elections With 33% Of Vote, Social Democratic Party - 20.5%, Alternative for Germany - 12.6%

Politics

Prosecutor's Office Starts Investigation Into Illegal Visit By German Group Scooter To Russia-Annexed Crimea

Events

German FlixBus Opens Bus Services From Poland And Czech Republic To Ukraine

World

Germany, France Demand Immediate Seizure Of Fire In Donbas

Politics

Heraschenko: Talks In Normandy Format And Minsk Process Suspended Due To Elections In Germany And France

Politics

Germany, Russia For Use Of U.S. Influence To Implement Minsk Agreements

Politics

Russia, Germany Advocating Increase In Number Of SMM Representatives In Donbas

Politics

Russia, Germany: Railway Blockade In Donbas Inadmissible

Politics

Foreign Ministers Of Germany And Russia To Discuss Implementation Of Minsk Agreements In Moscow On March 9

Politics

Moldova Suspending Entry Of Poultry Meat From Ukraine Over Avian Influenza

Economy

Poroshenko Condemns MP Honcharenko's Vandalizing Fragment Of Berlin Wall At German Embassy

Politics

Klimkin Not Ruling Out Meeting Of Foreign Ministers Of Normandy Format During Ministerial Meeting Of G20 In Germany February 17