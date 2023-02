Czech Republic Making Inflatable HIMARS, Used In Ukraine As Deceptive Targets For Occupiers

In the Czech Republic, inflatable long-range rocket launchers are made, which are then used in Ukraine as deceptive targets for strikes by Russian occupiers. It was reported in the video of the Czech TV channel Reporteri CT, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The video shows the production in the Czech Republic of inflatable lures similar to the M270/M142 MLRS.

There are no inflatable HIMARS systems in the video, but it also talks about them.

"We can produce 35 false targets per month, such as HIMARS," a company spokesperson said.

He did not say how many such inflatable lures can now be in Ukraine.

According to him, according to open sources, Russia destroyed 140% more HIMARS than was delivered to Ukraine.

The video notes that such dummies are an important weapon for Ukrainians, because Russia spends on the destruction of these "installations" missiles worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August it was reported that the Russians had already spent 10 Kalibr cruise missiles on wooden models of HIMARS made by the Ukrainian military.