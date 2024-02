Share:













Copied



The Defense Forces withdrew from the village of Lastochkyne in the Avdiyivka axis.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG) Dmytro Lykhoviy on the air of the telethon.

"Despite the pressure of the enemy, our units conduct active defense, operate in maneuvers, the Avdiyivka and Maryinka axes remain the hottest. In the Avdiyivka axis, our troops repelled 25 enemy attacks over the past day, in the Maryinka - 40. This is the highest figure in the last few days. At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine withdrew from the village of Lastochkyne in order to organize defense along the line of settlements Orlivka - Tonenke - Berdychi and prevent the enemy from advancing further in the western direction," Lykhoviy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 20, the officer of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Maksym Zhorin reported that after the capture of Avdiyivka, the occupiers directed their forces in the direction of the village of Lastochkyne.

On February 23, the Ukrainian military captured fifty occupiers in the Avdiyivka axis.

It was also reported on February 17 that the Defense Forces of Ukraine completed the operation to exit the semi-surrounded Avdiyivka.