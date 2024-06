Share:













During the Peace Summit in Switzerland, where 39 countries discussed the return of Ukrainians abducted by the russian occupiers in closed session, Ukraine unexpectedly received offers of help even from states that are considered loyal to russia.

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for human rights, Dmytro Lubinets, announced this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the results of the discussion in closed mode allow us to talk about the development of new approaches to the liberation of Ukrainian children, prisoners of war and civilians kidnapped by the russians. The closed format also gave many countries the opportunity to express their true opinion about russia's actions and present their proposals for the return of Ukrainian citizens.

Lubinets noted that offers of help unexpectedly came even from countries that are considered pro-russian. These states offered their channels of communication with the russian federation. The Ombudsman did not specify which countries made such proposals.

"By the way, it is unexpected that some countries, which traditionally have good relations with the Russian Federation, have for the first time declared that they are ready to offer their communication channels with the Russian side. I cannot name these countries yet, but I will say frankly that we did not expect such positions precisely from such countries," Lubinets said.

We will remind you that Ukraine has already started preparations for the second Peace Summit, to which russia may be invited.