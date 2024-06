RF announces drone attack on factories in Lipetsk and explosions in Voronezh Oblast

Share:













Copied



Residents of the russian city of Lipetsk reported an attack by drones on a tractor plant and the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant. Residents of the Voronezh Oblast also reported explosions in the region.

This was reported by the ASTRA telegram channel.

"Residents of Lipetsk reported explosions and smoke over the tractor factory," the channel writes, publishing relevant screenshots.

The governor imposed an "air danger regime" on the territory of the region due to the "threat of a UAV attack."

A siren worked in Lipetsk.

Later, the governor reported that one UAV was "suppressed over Lipetsk," and another was "over the industrial territory of Lipetsk." According to him, employees of the special services are working at the place where the debris fell. There are no victims.

The governor of the Lipetsk Oblast said that two more UAVs were "suppressed" over the industrial territory of Lipetsk.

According to the governor of the Voronezh region, two aircraft-type UAVs were "destroyed" at night in the region. According to his preliminary data, there are allegedly no casualties or damage.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Defense Intelligence jointly organized explosions in Sevastopol Bay. In addition, the SSU again blew up the Tuapse Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai.