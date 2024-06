Share:













Former Minister of Energy Ivan Plachkov has said how much generating capacity Ukraine has lost since the beginning of the war.

He said this in an interview with the HUGS.FUND project, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"If at the time of independence, in 1991, we had about 55 GW (of generating capacity), despite the fact that Ukraine consumed about 30-35 GW, there was always a safety margin of Ukrainian energy up to 40%. Before the war, there were 35 GW, we lost 6 GW at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, we lost 7-8 GW at the thermal power plants, all the coal-fired TPPs were destroyed, there are a few power units left, maybe 1 GW at most left. The Kakhovka HEPP, Dnipro HEPP, we lost 9-9.5 GW, without taking into account the Zaporizhzhia NPP," said Plachkov.

He noted that currently Ukrainian generation cannot produce as much energy as is needed by consumers in the country.

"Ukraine consumes 10-11 GW, of course it will be more in winter. We balance ourselves due to imports from Europe, due to technical flows. But there is also a limited volume of 1.7 GW. When temperatures are high in summer, consumption rises. And in summer during preparation before the heating season, we have to take out the NPP power units for maintenance, that's why there are mass shutdowns," Plachkov said.

He added that there are no structures in the world that can protect energy facilities from shelling, while anti-aircraft defense is their only effective protection.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine has lost 9 GW of capacity since the end of March due to russian shelling.