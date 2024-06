Share:













In May-June, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit about 15 air defense systems of the aggressor state of russia in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Strategic Communications Centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU StratCom) announced this on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The total number of separately affected air defense systems is about 15. In particular, the air defense divisions in the S-300, S-350, and S-400 modifications were affected. Dozens of launchers of the specified systems, more than 15 radar stations, and more than 10 control points were destroyed," the statement says.

The AFU StratCom has prepared an infographic of the damage to the air defense systems of the russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied Crimea over the past two months:

The StratCom added that the Armed Forces continue to destroy the russian occupiers and the day of liberation of Ukrainian Crimea is approaching.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) previously noted that further strikes by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the air defense equipment of the russian aggressor state in the temporarily occupied Crimea may create a situation where the peninsula will become unsuitable for use by the russian army as a bridgehead.