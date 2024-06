Share:













Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko predicts that from the moment the parliament approves the bill on the completion of the construction of power units No. 3 and No. 4 at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (Khmelnytskyi NPP, Netishyn, Khmelnytskyi Region), power unit No. 3 can be connected to the power grid in 2.5 - 3 years, because its degree of readiness is up to 80%.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services at a meeting on June 17 approved the government's bill on the completion of the construction of power units No. 3 and No. 4 at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant.

After this decision, bill No. 11146 will be submitted to the session hall for consideration, while its adoption will allow Ukraine to start work on the completion of power units, to increase the capacity of nuclear generation by 2,200 MW.

"Regarding power unit No. 4, according to preliminary plans, it can be completed and connected to the power grid in 4 years. Construction work on the completion of both reactors will be carried out in parallel," Halushchenko said.

Halushchenko noted that there is a very strong and systematic russian opposition to disrupt the implementation of this project.

At the same time, he added that russian-made fuel will not be used to operate the new reactors.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in April the Cabinet of Ministers approved the bill "On the placement, design and construction of power units No. 3 and No. 4 of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant."

The Khmelnytskyi NPP operates 2 power units (VVER-1000) with a total capacity of 2,000 MW (connected in 1987 and 2004).