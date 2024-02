Share:













Copied



In the operational area of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), the enemy has carried out 33 air and 3 missile strikes, 99 kamikaze drone strikes, 61 combat clashes and 1,127 shellings, including 3 drops of chemical ammunition from UAVs.

This was announced by the commander of the Tavria OSTG, Brigadier General, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

According to his data, the total losses of the russians are: in manpower - 312 people, in weapons and military equipment - 26 units, not including UAVs. In particular, these are 3 tanks, 6 armored fighting vehicles, 7 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 1 air defense system, 6 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment. 281 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed.

Among the damaged equipment of the enemy are the Tor air defense system and the TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system in the Donetsk Region; three ATVs in addition to tanks and armored combat vehicles - in the Zaporizhzhia axis.