The electricity situation will vary depending on the season. In the winter of 2024/25, Ukrainians may receive five to six hours of electricity per day, but everything will depend on the circumstances.

Yasno CEO Serhii Kovalenko announced this on Business Breakfast.

"To answer the question, six to five hours of light for consumers per day is quite realistic, but I think it could be better. It depends on how much we recover. So, in the forecast for the winter: I think we need to prepare based on the fact that there will be 5-6 hours of light per day. But at the end of August, we will need to update the forecast, because we will understand how much generation we have in the middle," said the CEO of Yasno.

According to him, the peak of electricity consumption in winter is even greater than in summer. Here, too, everything depends on the temperature. The lower the temperature, the higher the level of consumption will be. Kovalenko believes that the generation deficit may amount to 30-35%.

"As for winter, the entire forecast is based on two things: whether we can increase the physical possibility of importing electricity. This has already been said, and I hope that by the end of summer or the beginning of the heating season, we will have an increase in this physical possibility for import... secondly, all nuclear units are under maintenance now, so that everything works to the maximum in winter. Thirdly, we will partially repair what can be repaired during this time from the point of view of damage," Kovalenko emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, russia wants a complete blackout in Ukraine, Ukraine is preparing for a difficult situation in winter, the way to survive is to ensure that all 9 power units of NPPs work in winter.

At the beginning of June, the Ministry of Energy reported that due to shelling by the russian occupiers of energy infrastructure after March 22, Ukraine's energy system lost about 9 GW of capacity.

Ukrenergo warned that the most difficult situation in the energy system of Ukraine is expected in the middle of summer.