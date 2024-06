Share:













Due to shelling by the russian invaders, the OKKO group of companies lost two oil depots in June, while the preliminary amount of losses is estimated at USD 8.5 million.

Forbes Ukraine announced this it, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Thus, during June, russian drones attacked two oil depots of OKKO, there were no casualties, but fuel tanks, the infrastructure of the facilities and administrative premises were destroyed.

According to the vice-president of OKKO Yurii Kuchabskyi, for the purpose of further safety, the company decided to switch to work "from wheels", that is, without accumulating fuel at an oil depot.

The company is also considering options for renting terminals in countries neighboring Ukraine.

"During 2022-2024, a number of oil depots and gas stations of the company were destroyed or suffered significant damage. In general, the amount of losses of the OKKO group of companies as of today is USD 70 million," the publication says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, OKKO Group is an all-Ukrainian holding of companies, the flagship of which is Concern Galnaftogaz (the operator of the OKKO gas station network).

The OKKO gas station network includes more than 400 gas stations.

There are 9 oil depots, 1 gas filling station and 19 stationary and mobile oil product quality control laboratories in the OKKO network.

The ultimate beneficiary is businessman Vitalii Antonov.