The Ukrzaliznytsia rail administration changed the schedule of suburban electric trains - the so-called electric train. In particular, some trains will not run temporarily, and some will change their frequency or have a limited route. The reason is the intention to reduce electricity consumption; it is planned that the changed schedule will be temporary.

This follows from a statement by Ukrzaliznytsia.

"In order for the country to survive and avoid a blackout, the railway workers are temporarily making changes to the schedule of suburban electric trains: throughout June, the schedules of 74 suburban electric trains throughout Ukraine will be temporarily adjusted. That is, some trains will temporarily not run, and some will change their frequency, or their route will be limited. In case of improvement of the situation, the movement of suburban electric trains will be restored," the message says.

At the same time, it is emphasized that the changes will not apply to critically important electric trains. That is, those that provide transportation for the population to work and back.

In addition, the carrier intends to maintain rail connections between all settlements. They promise to make "every effort" for this.

"The company is one of the largest consumers of electricity in the country. In the situation that has developed in the country's energy system after enemy terrorist attacks, railway workers are trying to help energy companies to restore electricity generation," they explained their actions there.

Ukrzaliznytsia noted that you can find out which train schedule will be changed at the station ticket offices:

reference services;

on the official websites of the university and regional branches.

"Ukrzaliznytsia is carefully monitoring the energy supply situation and, provided the situation improves and the limits are increased, it will gradually restore the movement of suburban electric trains," the carrier summarized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 6, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that russia wants a complete blackout in Ukraine.

At the same time, Ukrenergo does not foresee a blackout in the energy system of Ukraine, as well as in any of its regions.

Ukrenergo warned that the most difficult situation in the energy system of Ukraine is expected in the middle of summer.