The Armed Forces of Ukraine are strengthening the defense of settlements located west of Avdiyivka.

This was reported in the Telegram of Brigadier General, commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

"In the Avdiyivka axis, we are strengthening the defense line, organizing the defense of settlements west of Avdiyivka in order to prevent the further advance of the russians and inflict the greatest possible losses on them," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 16, Maksym Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that from 60 to 80 russian aerial bombs fall on Avdiyivka every day.

It will be recalled that on February 17, it became known that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, instructed to begin the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiyivka.

It was also reported that the battle for Avdiyivka demonstrated to the russians the effectiveness of the mass use of guided aerial bombs to destroy the fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They will probably now use this tactic en masse.