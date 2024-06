Lack of ratification of security agreement between USA and Ukraine will not affect its implementation – MP Mer

Oleksandr Merezhko, member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, head of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy and interparliamentary cooperation, is convinced that the lack of ratification of the security agreement between the USA and Ukraine will not affect its implementation.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"In international relations, what is more important is not the formal aspect, but with whom this agreement is concluded, whether this counterparty is a reliable subject of international politics. From this point of view, the United States has long proven itself as a reliable partner, a reliable party to international agreements that faithfully fulfills its obligations," this is how he answered the question about the lack of ratification of the agreement.

Merezhko noted that for American Presidents, so-called executive agreements are a more convenient tool for regulating international relations than those international treaties that, according to the US Constitution, require ratification, that is, the consent of two-thirds of the US Senate.

"It is interesting that the security agreement with the USA is subject to registration at the UN in accordance with Article 102 of the UN Charter. Usually, although not always, such registration at the UN indicates that the parties to the agreement consider it legally binding, consider it international contract," added the head of the committee.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 13, the United States and Ukraine signed a 10-year security agreement, which provides for military assistance to Ukraine.

In particular, the security agreement with the USA provides for the supply of fighter squadrons to Ukraine.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, stated that the security agreement with the USA is fundamentally different from the Budapest Memorandum, as it contains clear implementation steps and obligations of the parties.