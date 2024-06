Share:













Almost a fifth of the participants of the Ukraine Peace Conference in Switzerland did not sign the joint communiqué. In total, 100 countries and organizations are participating in the event.

This follows from a statement by Radio Liberty with reference to its own correspondent.

The list of those who signed the joint communique includes 80 countries and four organizations.

Thus, 12 countries and four organizations refused to sign the document.

It is known that representatives of Saudi Arabia, Brazil, India, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Republic of South Africa, and Thailand refused to sign the communiqué.

The correspondent of Radio Liberty did not specify which organizations represented at the peace conference did not sign the joint communique.

The newspaper published a photo taken by a correspondent showing the list of countries that signed the communique (the main image of the news, ed.).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 14, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland published a list of participants in the Ukraine Peace Conference.

According to the document, 92 countries and eight organizations sent their representatives to the conference.

It will be recalled that on June 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the plan of action agreed upon at the Peace Summit will be brought to the representatives of the russian federation so that the real end of the war can be recorded at the next summit.