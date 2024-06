Share:













A new Ukrainian maritime drone, Stalker 5.0, was presented in Odesa at the Black Sea Security Forum 2024, Dumska reports.

The Stalker 5.0 is said to be able to deliver water, food, military equipment, and other cargo to remote islands or coastal areas.

In addition, it can be used for reconnaissance and patrol purposes. Powered by an outboard 60 horsepower gasoline engine, the drone can reach speeds of over 40 knots (about 75 km/h) and a cruising speed of 30 knots (55 km/h).

Stalker 5.0 is equipped with an advanced video communication and control system based on Starlink, which ensures a stable connection even in conditions of limited access to communication.

The cost of one copy of the drone is about 60,000 euros.

As earlier reported, on May 22, Ukrainian News was shown exclusive photos of naval drones with multiple rocket launcher systems.

Previously, Ukrainian naval drones were able to cut off the supply of the russian base in Syria from the Black Sea ports.

In addition, naval drones have become a key factor in Ukraine's success in the Black Sea: they drove russian ships into the ports of the base. They restored the operation of the grain corridor, which was operational not only for the transportation of grain.