Share:













Copied



The Ukrainian military managed to capture fifty occupiers on the toughest axis - Avdiivka.

The Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this on his Telegram channel.

"Throughout the operational zone of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, the enemy carried out 61 assault actions over the past day, then 43 combat clashes fell on the Mariinka axis alone. Half a dozen more invaders were captured (on the Avdiivka axis)," he wrote.

Tarnavskyi told about the situation on the eastern axis: the russians launched 38 airstrikes (almost all in the Donetsk Region), 97 attacks with kamikaze drones, shelled our positions 1,102 times, including again 5 discharges of grenades with a poisonous substance from UAVs.

The commander says that in the area of ​ ​ the front entrusted to him, the losses of invaders in manpower for yesterday amounted to 503 people, in weapons and military equipment - 25 units, apart from UAVs. These are 9 armored vehicles, 8 artillery systems, 7 cars and 1 unit of special equipment. 261 UAVs of different types were also neutralized or shot down.

Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 ammunition depots and 2 more important enemy objects.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia loses five soldiers for each fallen Ukrainian soldier. Such losses allowed the russian federation to receive only minor achievements since the beginning of the war on February 24, 2022.