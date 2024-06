Giorgia Meloni says that russia would be forced to surrender if it did not agree to a peaceful settlement

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that russia would be forced to surrender if it did not agree to the terms of a peace settlement.

Meloni made a corresponding statement at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, her words are quoted by the UNIAN news agency.

According to her, protecting Ukraine means protecting the system of international rules. Therefore, it is important to join forces to protect Ukraine.

"If russia does not agree to the terms, we will force them to surrender," Meloni said.

She added that the international community needs to create conditions in which peace can be concluded between russia and Ukraine.

Meloni also said that Ukraine can count on Italy's help in the future.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the plan of action agreed upon at the Peace Conference regarding Ukraine will be brought to russia in order to record the real end of the war at the second such event.

The day before, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland published a list of countries and organizations whose representatives took part in the Peace Conference on Ukraine.

Earlier, in Switzerland, they explained why russia was not invited to the conference regarding Ukraine.