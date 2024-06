Share:













Copied



The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, called the absence of russia at the table at the Ukraine Peace Conference, which is currently being held in Switzerland, the right decision.

He made the corresponding statement during his speech at the conference; his words are quoted by RBC-Ukraine.

"We all agree that russia should not be at this table now," Rutte said.

According to him, peace will come only when russia begins to adhere to international principles and agrees with the UN Charter.

Rutte also added that the participants of the peace conference are sending a signal to russia that not only Ukraine wants peace, but also the whole world.

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands promised that international partners will continue to provide support to Ukraine.

It will be recalled that earlier today, on June 16, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni announced at the Ukraine Peace Conference that russia will be forced to surrender if it does not agree to a peaceful settlement.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 15, the Ukraine Peace Conference began in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock. Representatives of 92 countries and eight organizations took part in the event.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland explained why russia was not invited to the peace conference.