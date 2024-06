Share:













The information that Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures under the communiqué at the Peace Summit is being verified.

Oleksandr Bevz, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said this on Radio Svoboda.

According to him, the Ukrainian side will contact Switzerland today in order to clarify the list of signatories. The advisor emphasized that the communiqué remains open for countries to join.

"Today we will contact our colleagues in Bern, once again discuss the entire list of countries that have joined. I was personally present when the results of joining the communiqué were announced, and these countries were listed on the final scoreboard in the hall where the plenary session was held. Therefore, we are not in a hurry to draw any conclusions about which countries have seceded or joined. The communiqué remains open to the accession of any countries, and we expect that the number of its participants will only grow," said the President's Office adviser.

And among the countries participating in the Peace Summit, there were those who immediately informed Ukraine and Switzerland, as organizers of the Summit, that they were not ready to join any document, regardless of its content. The adviser to the head of the President's Office says that it is important that the countries of the G20 join the peace process.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the press conference following the results of the Peace Conference on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the next peace conference will take place in months, not years.