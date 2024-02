Share:













Defense forces of Ukraine are holding positions to the west of Lastochkyne settlement in the Avdiyivka axis.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), Dmytro Lykhoviy, in a commentary for Ukrainian Pravda on Sunday, February 25.

Lykhoviy said that the russian occupiers are constantly attacking the positions of the Ukrainian military with guided air bombs, artillery, FPV drones, fierce battles in Lastochkyne continue.

"In the Avdiyivka axis, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine moved to the western outskirts of Lastochkyne settlement, where they took up prepared defensive positions," said the spokesman of the Tavria OSTG.

We will remind, on February 24, DeepState analysts announced the complete occupation of Lastochkyne settlement by russian troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 20, the officer of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Maksym Zhorin reported that after the capture of Avdiyivka, the occupiers directed their forces in the direction of the village of Lastochkyne.

On February 23, the Ukrainian military captured fifty occupiers in the Avdiyivka axis.

We will remind, on February 17, the Defense Forces of Ukraine completed the operation to exit the semi-surrounded Avdiyivka.