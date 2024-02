Share:













Russian occupiers shot unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Bakhmut district. A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This is stated in the notification of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

Thus, on February 24, 2024, a video recording was published in one of the Telegram channels, where it was recorded how russian soldiers shoot 7 captured Ukrainian servicemen during an assault on positions between the villages of Ivanivske and Khromove in the Donetsk Region.

The recording from the drone camera shows that the representatives of the armed forces of the aggressor country of the russian federation first order our defenders to get out of the trench. After gathering all the defenders in one place and retreating a few meters, the enemy fires automatic volleys at them. The military of the aggressor states deliberately killed wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldiers, ignoring the norms of international humanitarian law.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

In total, 19 criminal proceedings are currently being investigated in Ukraine for the murder of 45 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian occupiers in the Bakhmut district shot dead Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered as prisoners.

Earlier it was reported that six Ukrainian soldiers who could not get out of the Zenit position in Avdiyivka were shot by the russian invaders.

Russian invaders also shot two Ukrainian prisoners who were captured on the front in the east of the country.

At the same time, the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, said that not a single representative of the Red Cross reached the captured Ukrainians.