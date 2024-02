Third Assault Brigade tells where invaders sent their forces after capture of Avdiivka

Share:













Copied



The Third Assault Brigade, which organized rearguard battles when the Ukrainian military left Avdiivka, believes that the Russian Federation has enough forces and means to occupy the territories of Ukraine, and the next blow will be on the village of Lastochkyne.

The deputy brigade commander Maksym Zhorin announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Currently, the Third Assault, along with other units, has occupied certain lines of defense around Avdiivka. The intensity of the fights is high, but, of course, not as tough as it was in the city. The main direction for Russians today is Lastochkyne," he said.

According to Zhorin, there are enough russian occupiers in Avdiivka to continue fighting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 17, the Defense Forces of Ukraine completed the operation to exit semi-encircled Avdiivka.

On February 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the russian occupiers were cleaning up in Avdiivka, Donetsk Region. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian forces have no problems with logistics routes at the moment - the Armed Forces of Ukraine have moved to alternate lines, equipped a line of defense.

The Battle of Avdiivka demonstrated to the russians the effectiveness of the massive use of corrected aircraft bombs (CABs) to destroy the fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They will probably now use this tactic en masse.