Romania moving air defense closer to border with Ukraine. NATO concerned war could spill over into their terr

Romania is enhancing its eastern borders along the Danube River with additional air defense installations. This occured against the background of the fact that russian missiles fired at Ukraine fly into Romania.

Reuters reports this.

Romania now is moving air defences closer to its Danube villages across the river from Ukraine, and is adding more military observation posts and patrols to the area. Besides, four additional F-16 fighters were deployed in the country.

Experts say that Romania and NATO are concerned that the war in Ukraine could spread to their territory.

Recall that earlier Romania announced its readiness to shoot down russian drones in case of a threat.

Romania also expanded the ban on drone flights near the borders with Ukraine.

The invaders on the night of Tuesday, September 26, attacked the Odesa Region with strike drones, hit the port infrastructure. Two men were injured in the attack. This happened near the border with Romania.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis considers the fall of drones of the russian aggressor country on the territory of his country during attacks on Danube ports of Ukraine to be a serious problem.