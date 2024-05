Share:













From today, men are obliged to update their data for mobilization activities within two months.

This is stated in the law on mobilization, which entered into force today, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, citizens of Ukraine, who are on military registration, are obliged to clarify their residential address, contact numbers, email addresses (if email is available) and other personal data within 60 days from the date of entry into force of the law on mobilization.

If a person liable for military service is on the territory of Ukraine, he must update his data by arriving independently at the territorial recruitment and social support center at the place of military registration or at his place of residence, or at the center for providing administrative services, or through the electronic office of the conscript, person liable for military service, reservist (if available).

In case of stay abroad - by notification to the official e-mail address or to the official phone number indicated on the official website of the territorial recruitment and social support center at the place of stay on the military record, or through the electronic account of the conscript, person liable for military service, reservist (if available ).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the law on improvement of mobilization entered into force on May 18, certain categories of citizens of draft age must carry military registration documents when crossing the border.