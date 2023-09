Overnight into Tuesday, September 26, the occupiers attacked the Odesa Region with the help of attack drones, targeting the port infrastructure. Two men were injured in the attack.

This follows from a statement by Oleh Kiper, the head of the Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram.

"Consequences of the night attack on the Odesa Region. For two hours, russian terrorists attacked the Odesa Region with attack drones. The port infrastructure was hit in the Izmail district. Two men, truck drivers, were injured," he wrote.

One of the victims received medical assistance on the spot; the second was hospitalized with a severe hand injury.

According to Kiper, air defense in the region worked very hard, and most of the drones were shot down.

The checkpoint building, warehouses, and about 30 trucks were also damaged, and six vans caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the night attack on Ukraine on September 25, rockets and kamikaze drones launched by the russian occupiers maneuvered. They flew in one direction and then returned to Odesa.

Despite this, air defense forces and means shot down 19 kamikaze drones and 11 Kalibr missiles during the night. Most of the air targets were destroyed in the sky over the Odesa Region, one Kalibr each over Mykolayiv Region and Kirovohrad Region.

In Odesa, as a result of the strikes, the building of the Maritime Terminal and the hotel were significantly damaged, grain silos were destroyed, and warehouse buildings were damaged.