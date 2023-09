Additional flight restrictions were introduced in Romania due to increased attacks by the aggressor state, russia, on Ukrainian ports on the Danube River. The changes concern the northern part of the city of Dobrudja at a depth of 20-30 km inside the national airspace and up to a height of 4,000 m.

Additional bans were introduced by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure together with the Ministry of National Defense of Romania. From now on, no manned or unmanned aircraft are allowed to fly in the airspace bordering Ukraine in the northern part of Dobruja, between Sulina and Galati, with the exception of state planes, rescuers of the SMURD organization and emergency planes.

"Against the background of intensifying russian attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube, there was a need to extend the restrictions to ensure more effective monitoring and control over the use of airspace," the message said.

With the beginning of full-scale russian aggression in Ukraine, from May 2022, Romania introduced flight restrictions in the airspace adjacent to the entire border with Ukraine, at a depth of 8 km up to an altitude of 1,000 m.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Romania has deployed additional air defense equipment and increased patrolling of the Danube by a river flotilla due to the fall of the wreckage of russian drones.

It will be recalled that during the attack on the Ukrainian ports on the Danube on the night of September 4, the russian Shahed UAVs fell on the territory of Romania.

Then the Ministry of Defense of Romania denied the fall of russian drones on the territory of the country. However, on September 6, Romania admitted that parts of a russian drone fell on their territory.