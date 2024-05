Share:













The tourist flow of citizens of the terrorist country of the russian federation to Crimea, temporarily occupied by it, after two years of decline against the background of the war in Ukraine, began to recover. During the May holidays, the number of tourists on the peninsula increased by 35-40% year-on-year, and the number of reservations for June doubled, Vice-President of the Association of Tour Operators of russia (ATOR) Sergei Romashkin told Kommersant.

In this regard, the organization predicts an increase in tourist traffic this summer by 50-60% compared to last year. This is confirmed by other market players. Thus, Intourist recorded a 40% increase in the number of holiday bookings in Crimea this summer. Ostrovok notes that the demand for accommodation in Crimea in the summer season has increased by 55%. Sletat.ru reported an increase in the share of the peninsula in the total volume of sales in russia - from 1.9% last year to 6.5% this year.

According to Romashkin, the restoration of the tourist flow to Crimea is connected with the "stabilization of the news background". He also emphasized the interest of the Crimeans themselves in vacationing on the peninsula, who are given discounts for staying in hotels.

Rest in Crimea is cheaper than in the Krasnodar Krai, which can also attract tourists to the peninsula, notes Daria Domostroeva from Intourist.

The flow of tourists to Crimea fell for two years after the start of russia's war against Ukraine. According to the regional tourism ministry, 9.5 million tourists visited the peninsula in 2021, and 5.2 million in 2023. ATOR gives an even lower estimate: 4-4.5 million people in 2023.

Meanwhile, Ukraine regularly strikes military facilities of the occupiers on the peninsula.