Thanks to the efforts of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, on May 17, the russian occupation army was reduced by 1,210 invaders. 203 units of military equipment and weapons were also liquidated.

In particular, an enemy plane and 36 artillery systems of putin's army were destroyed. Updated data on enemy losses as of the morning of May 18 was published on the official resources of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 18, 2024 approximately amounted to:

- personnel - 491,080 (+1,210) persons were eliminated;

- tanks - 7,560 (+13) units;

- armored combat vehicles - 14,595 (+43) units;

- artillery systems - 12,639 (+36) units;

- MLRS - 1,071 units;

- air defense equipment - 801 (+1) units;

- aircraft - 354 (+1) units;

- helicopters - 326 units;

- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 10,108 (+35) units;

- cruise missiles - 2,203 (+3) units;

- ships/boats - 26 units;

- submarines - 1 unit;

- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 17,169 (+65) units;

- special equipment - 2,075 (+6) units.